Judge rejects Donald Trump bid to dismiss E Jean Carroll's first defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK: A federal judge on Thursday (Jun 29) rejected Donald Trump's bid to dismiss the first of writer E Jean Carroll's two lawsuits accusing the former US president of defamation for denying he raped her in the mid-1990s.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan found no merit in Trump's arguments that he deserved absolute presidential immunity, and that many of his statements about Carroll were opinion and thus protected.

The judge also rejected Trump's claim that the former Elle magazine columnist "consented" to his statements by purposely waiting decades to go public, until he was in the White House, leaving him "no choice" but to defend himself.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said: "We disagree with the court's decision and will be taking the appropriate steps to preserve all viable defences."

The case is separate from last month's verdict by a federal jury in Manhattan that Trump pay Carroll US$5 million for defamation and sexual abuse, after Trump in October 2022 similarly denied their alleged encounter. Jurors did not find that Trump raped Carroll.