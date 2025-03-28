Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Yemen attack plan messages

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday that Boasberg should not be on the Signal case and other cases involving the Trump administration, describing him as among several federal judges "trying to obstruct Donald Trump's agenda".

"He cannot be objective. He's made that crystal clear," Bondi said during an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle show.

Trump previously called for Boasberg's impeachment after the Washington-based judge temporarily blocked the administration from deporting some Venezuelan migrants. An appeals court on Wednesday upheld that ruling.

A representative of Boasberg's chambers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal agencies involved in the Signal chat were sued on Tuesday by American Oversight, a government accountability group. The group alleged that the use of the application, which allows for messages to be automatically deleted after a certain time span, violated a federal record-keeping law.

"We are grateful for the judge's bench ruling to halt any further destruction of these critical records. The public has a right to know how decisions about war and national security are made - and accountability doesn’t disappear just because a message was set to auto-delete," Chioma Chukwu, American Oversight's interim executive director, said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.