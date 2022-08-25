Jury awards US$31 million in damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial

LOS ANGELES: A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay US$31 million in damages to Kobe Bryant's widow and a co-plaintiff on Wednesday (Aug 24) over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 crash snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

The civil trial in Los Angeles heard how some of these first responders showed the photographs to members of the public - including a bartender - while one deputy texted them to a friend as the pair played video games.

In its defence, Los Angeles County said the pictures have never become public and officials have been diligent in efforts to scrub them from devices.

But the two-week trial heard how Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash, live in fear of these photographs surfacing on the Internet one day.

The pair both sued for emotional damages over the photos, in suits that have been combined.

The county was ordered to pay US$16 million to Bryant, and US$15 million to Chester.

Chester's lawyer on Tuesday had called for compensation to be calculated based on the two plaintiffs' respective remaining life expectancies.