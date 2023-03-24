'Just a typical day': Rescuing wounded soldiers on Ukraine front

CHASIV YAR: Standing on the roadside at sunset, a team of medics have snapped on their latex gloves, waiting for the arrival of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Based in a frontline village, their job is to collect injured troops battling for Bakhmut, the centre of the war's bloodiest fighting, who have been evacuated by military paramedics.

The medical team gives life-saving treatment like stitches, tracheotomies and draining blood from lungs as they rush the soldiers to a clinic where they get stabilising care and can then go on to a larger hospital in the hub of Kramatorsk.

When the call comes, they speed along dusty roads to a meeting point near the battle-scarred town of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian troops are stationed all around and there is regular shelling.

After expletive-laden exchanges between military bringing out the injured, relayed on walkie-talkies, an armoured vehicle is waved down by the medics and unloads casualties. Another arrives soon after. They bring four in total.

One dark-haired man is pale but able to walk, dragging one leg. Another lies on a stretcher. He grimaces in pain but raises up fingers in a V-sign.