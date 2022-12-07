E-cigarette maker Juul reaches settlement with nearly 10,000 plaintiffs

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs on Tuesday (Dec 6) said it has reached settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California.

Juul did not disclose the settlement amount as part of the settlement and court process in the federal multidistrict litigation and related JUUL Labs Product Cases. The company has obtained equity investment to fund it, a spokeperson told Reuters in a statement.

Philip Federico, a lawyer representing 60 school districts in the United States in the litigation against Juul, said the settlement is a "tremendous victory for school districts burdened by the vaping epidemic", adding that funds from it will allow school districts to recover the costs of combating the epidemic.