Two explosions at Kabul airport in 'terrorist attack'; civilians among the casualties

WASHINGTON: There were at least two explosions near and at Kabul's airport on Thursday (Aug 26) amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and US service members among the casualties.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "terrorist act which killed and injured a number of civilians", while NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also branded it a "horrific terrorist attack".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel. Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties," Kirby said on Twitter.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

A Taliban official said at least 13 people were killed in the blast, including children, and many Taliban guards were wounded.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Turkey's Haberturk TV the attack on the airport was an act of terrorism that should be condemned by the whole world.

"As soon as the airport situation is figured out and the foreign forces leave, we will not have such attacks anymore. It is because of the presence of foreign forces that such attacks take place," he said.

Multiple US military service members are believed to be among those killed in the explosions, US officials told Reuters, citing initial information.