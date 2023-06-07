Residents flee in southern Ukraine as floodwaters crest from destroyed dam

KHERSON: Floodwaters in southern Ukraine were expected to crest on Wednesday (Jun 7), with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing in peril from the destruction of a vast dam that Kyiv and Moscow called an act of wartime sabotage.

Residents waded through flooded streets carrying children on their shoulders, dogs in their arms and belongings in plastic bags while rescuers used rubber boats to search areas where the waters reached above head height. Ukraine and Russia each accuse the other of deliberately destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam in desperation at a major turning point in the war.

"Everything is submerged in water, all the furniture, the fridge, food, all flowers, everything is floating. I do not know what to do," said Oksana, 53, in the city of Kherson downriver from the dam.

Ukraine says 42,000 people are at direct risk from flooding and hundreds of thousands will be left without access to drinking water.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine had left hundreds of thousands of people without normal access to drinking water.

"The destruction of one of the largest water reservoirs in Ukraine is absolutely deliberate ... Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without normal access to drinking water," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials said that parts of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the south and southeast of Ukraine would suffer from disrupted water supplies.

"The top priority now is to provide water to the regions affected by the Russian terrorist attack," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine's Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure said the government had decided to provide 1.5 billion hryvnias (US$41 million) for the construction of a pipeline with a capacity of about 300,000 cubic meters of water per day.

The total length of the new water pipeline would be 87km, the agency said.

The health ministry warned of potential health hazards because of chemicals in the water and urged residents to drink only bottled and safe water, and to use safe water when cooking.