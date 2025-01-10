Logo
World

US VP Kamala Harris cancels trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany due to California wildfires
World

US VP Kamala Harris cancels trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany due to California wildfires

US VP Kamala Harris cancels trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany due to California wildfires

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Aug 24, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

10 Jan 2025 09:00AM
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris cancelled her upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany due to the ongoing wildfires in California, the White House said on Thursday (Jan 9) after President Joe Biden made a similar decision a day earlier.

Biden cancelled an upcoming trip to Italy where he was due to meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"In response to the historic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Vice President has made the decision to cancel her and the Second Gentleman's upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany," the White House said on Thursday.

The cancelled trip of Harris, who is from California, would likely have been her last as vice president before leaving office on Jan 20.

Los Angeles is facing the worst wildfires in its history that has thus far killed five people, led to the evacuations of about 180,000 residents and consumed 12,500 hectares.

Biden, who declared a major disaster in California, met with top administration officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss the federal response.

Source: Reuters/mi

