Kamala Harris concedes election to Donald Trump but vows to fight on

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech to the nation on Wednesday (Nov 6) after a whirlwind campaign that failed to stop Republican Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign," she told supporters, many of them in tears, at her alma mater Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington.

Harris pledged to continue fighting for women's rights and against gun violence and to "fight for the dignity that all people deserve".

She said she had called President-elect Trump, congratulated him on his triumph and promised to engage in a peaceful transfer of power.

The somber mood was in striking contrast to the homecoming a few weeks ago on the Howard campus when thousands of students and alumni gathered ahead of what they hoped would be the election of the country's first graduate of historically Black Colleges and Universities as president.

Harris addressed a crowd that included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aides in President Joe Biden's White House and thousands of fans. Harris' campaign anthem, Beyonce's "Freedom", played as she entered the stage.

Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, joined the crowd.

Harris encouraged her supporters, especially young people, not to give up even in their disappointment.

"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," she said.