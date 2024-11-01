Harris slams 'offensive' Trump as rivals go west

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez will bring her star power to the stage for Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election winner.



Trump too holds a rally in Nevada on Thursday evening. Beforehand, the rivals separately visit neighbouring Arizona, where Harris speaks in Phoenix, and Trump holds a scheduled interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.



Harris began her day in Wisconsin, lashing out at Trump over his remarks the previous day when he raised eyebrows by telling a rally that "I want to protect the women of our country ... whether the women like it or not".