Harris or Trump? Long lines of voters in tense US election

"We don't need another four more years of high inflation, gas prices (and) lying," said Taylor, who wore a homemade Trump shirt. Control of Congress, and by extension the ability for the new president to enact their agenda, is also at stake . All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, as are 34 of the Senate's 100 seats.A final presidential outcome may not be known for days if the results are close, adding to tensions in a deeply divided nation.