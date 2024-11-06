Harris or Trump? Long lines of voters in tense US election

"MOMENTUM"

On Monday - the last day of rallies - Harris went all-in on must-win Pennsylvania, telling a huge crowd in Philadelphia: "Momentum is on our side."



Trump - who would become the first convicted felon and oldest person to win the presidency - cast himself as the only solution to a country in terminal decline and overrun by "savage" migrants.



"We can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America - indeed, the world - to new heights of glory," he told his closing rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.