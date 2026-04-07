Promoter defends plan for Kanye West to headline London fest

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Festival organisers announced West's appearance on social media last month, prompting criticism from Jewish organisations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.



The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) on Sunday urged the government to bar him from entering the UK, on the grounds his presence would "not be conducive to the public good".



"Surely this is a clear case," the group said on X.



The interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about such a move.



West, who has not performed in Britain since he headlined Glastonbury in 2015, has been heavily criticised in recent years after he made a series of antisemitic remarks and voiced admiration for Adolf Hitler.



In May 2025, he released a song called "Heil Hitler", months after advertising a swastika t-shirt for sale on his website.



The song was banned by major streaming platforms.