Kanye West refused entry to UK, Wireless Festival cancelled

LONDON: Britain has blocked US rapper Kanye West from travelling to the country to headline London's Wireless Festival in July over his past antisemitic comments and celebration of Nazism.

Organiser Festival Republic said his permission to enter and perform in Britain had been withdrawn on Tuesday (Apr 7) and the three-day event had been cancelled and refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

The decision followed mounting pressure on the government after Kanye West, now known as Ye, was named a headline act on Apr 1. Several major companies withdrew sponsorship, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the artist should never have been invited.

"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values," Starmer said.

Authorities said Ye was denied entry on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

YE HAD OFFERED TO MEET JEWISH COMMUNITY

Earlier on Tuesday, Ye offered to meet Britain's Jewish community, saying his only goal was to come to London and present a show of change, "bringing unity, peace and love through music".

He said he was aware of the controversy surrounding his planned Wireless appearance.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen," he said. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

He has performed in the US and Mexico City this year but was barred from Australia last July after releasing "Heil Hitler", a song promoting Nazism. He also advertised a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

In January, he took out a full‑page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal to apologise for his behaviour, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder, and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler.