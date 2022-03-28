Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Kazakh radio host fired after invoking 'Uncle' Putin and suggesting possible invasion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Kazakh radio host fired after invoking 'Uncle' Putin and suggesting possible invasion

Kazakh radio host fired after invoking 'Uncle' Putin and suggesting possible invasion

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a gaint Kazakhstan flag in Astana, Kazakhstan on Mar 5, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo)

28 Mar 2022 08:06PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 08:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALMATY: A Kazakh radio station fired one of its presenters on Monday (Mar 28) after she said "we will call in Uncle Vova if you talk too much" in a heated Facebook debate, a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the idea that Russia could invade.

Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, shares the world's second-longest land border with Russia and has close economic and political ties with Moscow, being a member of Russian-led trade and military blocs.

It has a large ethnic Russian population and the war in Ukraine has sparked heated online debates between supporters of both sides.

After a public outcry, the Europa Plus Kazakhstan radio station distanced itself from host Lyubov Panova's Facebook comments and then, on Monday, said that her contract had been terminated.

Panova did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"Vova" is an affectionate diminutive of Vladimir and Panova made the comment in response to another Facebook user's criticism of support for Russia and Putin.

Deputy Prosecutor General Bulat Dembayev issued a statement warning social media users against making comments that call for Kazakhs to join the Russia-Ukraine conflict or incite ethnic hatred.

"Moreover, some social network users, including Kazakh citizens ... publish separatist slogans that refer to the territorial integrity of our country," he said, warning that such actions constitute a crime.

Kazakhstan has avoided criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this month that all countries must strictly adhere to the norms and principles of the UN Charter.

And the deputy foreign minister told a German newspaper that companies leaving Russia due to the war in Ukraine were welcome to move production to Kazakhstan, saying Kazakhstan would not want to be on the wrong side of a new "iron curtain".

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia Kazakhstan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us