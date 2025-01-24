Kazakhstan delays release of Azerbaijan plane black box data

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: The publication of the black box data from an Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Kazakhstan last month has been delayed, a Kazakh official said on Friday (Jan 24), after Azerbaijan accused Russia of shooting the airliner.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said Russia's military accidentally shot from the ground at the Azerbaijani Airlines jet, which later crash-landed in Kazakhstan on Dec 25, killing 38 of the 67 people aboard.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a press conference that there were "difficulties" with compiling the report, adding: "we hope that next week the preliminary part will be published".

According to the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the results should have been published by Friday, or 30 days after the crash near the city of Aktau.

Aliyev has demanded that Moscow admit it mistakenly fired on the plane as it tried to make a scheduled landing at the Grozny airport.

Russia has said its air defences were working at the time in Grozny repelling Ukrainian drones but has stopped short of saying it shot at the plane.

Bozumbayev said the contents of the black boxes had been "completely deciphered" but the commission had to formally confirm the identities of those speaking by getting relatives to check, calling this a "big international task".

He said that a criminal case had been opened and the investigation would build up a complete picture through ballistics and explosives tests.