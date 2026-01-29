Britain's Starmer seeks fresh start with China, economic wins

BEIJING: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Jan 29) that he wanted to build a "sophisticated relationship" aiming to boost growth and security, signalling a breakthrough in ties after years of acrimony.

On the most important day of his four-day visit to China, the first by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer held talks with Xi at the Great Hall of the People before they lunched together.

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the growth it promised, has made improving relations with the world's second-largest economy a priority, despite lingering misgivings about espionage and human rights.

"China is a vital player on the global stage, and it's vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course, also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree," Starmer told Xi at the start of their meeting.

Xi opened the meeting by saying the relationship with Britain had been through "twists and turns" that did not serve the interests of either country and that China stood ready to develop a long-term strategic partnership.