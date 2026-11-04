Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia race, becomes first Black woman elected governor of US state

The victory marked a new milestone for Black women in American politics, who have long been a core base within the Democratic Party but remain underrepresented in the nation’s highest elected offices. The same evening, Stacey Plaskett was elected governor of the US Virgin Islands, a US territory, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US jurisdiction.

Bottoms' win also marks a significant shift in Georgia state politics, where Black voters have formed a central part of the Democratic coalition that helped to turn the reliably Republican state into a national battleground.

Republicans had controlled the governor’s office for more than two decades.

Jackson, the billionaire founder of healthcare staffing company Jackson Healthcare, cast himself as a political outsider and campaigned on tax cuts, public safety and reducing government regulation.

Bottoms’ victory comes eight years after fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major US political party.

Abrams lost governor's races in Georgia in 2018 and 2022, but her campaigns helped to build a multigenerational, multiracial coalition that boosted Democratic turnout, helped elect two Democratic US senators and delivered Georgia’s electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in decades.