Judge orders Trump to give 30 days notice before any steps to demolish Kennedy Centre

WASHINGTON: A federal judge ordered US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday (Sep 17) to provide at least 30 days' notice before taking any steps to demolish the Kennedy Centre, the landmark performing arts venue that has become a flashpoint in his efforts to reshape the US capital.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper issued the order after lawyers for a Democratic congresswoman who is suing to keep the venue open and Trump's name off its facade submitted new evidence citing the Republican president's comments on Wednesday referring to demolishing the Kennedy Centre.

"I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because frankly, if we don't do that, it's going to close. It'll end up being ripped down," Trump told reporters in North Carolina, referring to putting his name on the facility established by Congress and opened in 1971 as a memorial to slain President John Kennedy.

Matt Floca, the Kennedy Centre's Trump-backed executive director, said in a court filing earlier on Thursday that the building was being temporarily closed to assess safety risks in areas "exhibiting severe structural deterioration."

Democratic US Representative Joyce Beatty, who sued Trump last year over his Kennedy Centre plans, responded in a filing in federal court in Washington that the closure "is a recipe for defendants extending their shutdown forever and closing the Kennedy Centre for the next two years - the very thing this court said they could not do without its permission."

Beatty's lawyers also cited a photo circulating on social media that depicted the president aboard Air Force One looking at a poster they said appeared to be titled "Kennedy Centre DEMOLISHED." The photo has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Trump last year had the White House's historic East Wing demolished to make way for a ballroom project he has pursued.