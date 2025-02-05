Kennedy moves closer to top health job after clearing Senate panel

WASHINGTON: Robert F Kennedy Jr, President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, moved closer to securing the job on Tuesday (Feb 4), winning approval from a key Republican senator and a recommendation from the Finance Committee to advance him to a full Senate vote as soon as this week.

The Republican-led committee voted 14-13 along party lines with Democrats having accused Kennedy over two days of contentious confirmation hearings of being financially vested in the anti-vaccine movement and peddling conspiracy theories to sow doubt about lifesaving medicines - assertions Kennedy rejected.

If confirmed in the full Senate, he will run the US Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees more than US$3 trillion in healthcare spending, including agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the agency in charge of Medicare and Medicaid health programs that provide health insurance for over 140 million Americans.

Kennedy has faced opposition from health groups, Democrats, family members and the Wall Street Journal and New York Post editorial boards, who say he is unfit for the job because of his role in the anti-vaccine movement.