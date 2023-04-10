Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

WASHINGTON: Five people were killed and at least six others hospitalised following a shooting targeting a bank on Monday (Apr 10) in downtown Louisville in the southern United States according to police who said that the assailant had been neutralised.

Police tweeted that calls had come in at around 8.30am local time (12.30pm GMT) for an "active aggressor" at the Old National Bank in Louisville, the largest city in the state of Kentucky, and that officers were on the scene in "minutes".

"Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside. At least six were transported to University of Louisville hospital, including one officer with various injuries," a police spokesman told a press conference, adding that he could not confirm the status of the injured.

"There is no active danger to the public at this time," said the spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Paul L Humphrey.

"There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized," the police department confirmed on Twitter, while urging residents to stay clear of the area.

The incident triggered a massive police deployment outside the Old National Bank building.

