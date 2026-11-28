NAIROBI: A Kenyan court found starvation cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of manslaughter on Friday (Nov 27) for the deaths of 123 of his followers, the latest conviction over one of the deadliest cult-related massacres in modern times.

Mackenzie, already serving a 200-year jail sentence from earlier this month for the murder of nearly 200 children, has also been convicted of child cruelty, assault, radicalisation and terrorism-related offences.

The preacher led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, telling his followers to starve themselves and their children to death to reach heaven before the end of the world.

His suspected 500 victims included children buried alive or dumped in latrines.

Delivering his judgement in a court in the city of Mombasa, magistrate Alex Ithuku said Mackenzie "gave the directions to fast to death ... the order in which people were to die, directed the faithful move to secluded fasting places, and took part in what followed these deaths".

Mackenzie had pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, and one of his lawyers said he would appeal it after sentencing.

The scale of the killings in the Shakahola Forest, which gradually emerged from April 2023 onwards, has shocked Kenya and prompted calls for tighter oversight of religious groups.

In 2023, President William Ruto said he took responsibility as head of state for the government's failure to prevent the deaths.

Comparable mass killings include a doomsday cult that killed more than 700 people in Uganda in 2000 and a 1978 massacre in Guyana, where an American cult leader killed over 900 people by ordering them to drink poison.