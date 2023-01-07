After bitter Republican dispute, Kevin McCarthy named US House Speaker

WASHINGTON: Republican favourite Kevin McCarthy was named Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday (Jan 7) as he finally quelled a fierce rebellion among his party's ranks that had paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress for days.

McCarthy was always the frontrunner to lead the Republican-led House, but his victory in the small hours of the morning was almost derailed by a right-wing revolt in his party that extended the contest to a historic 15 rounds of voting.

The Speaker wields huge influence in Washington by presiding over House business and is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

McCarthy had been hoping to secure the gavel in the 14th round before midnight on Friday but suffered a shock defeat amid astonishing scenes of Republican infighting as he came up short by just one vote out of more than 400 cast.

As Matt Gaetz voted "present" to deny McCarthy the gavel, the disappointed Republican leader went over to talk to the Florida lawmaker-elect face-to-face.

Gaetz pointed a finger at McCarthy, who began retreating as Alabama's Mike Rogers lunged at Gaetz and had to be held back with a restraining arm across his face.