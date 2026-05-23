US Fed chair says will be 'reform-oriented' at glitzy White House swearing-in

BALANCING MANDATES

Warsh will take over a divided Fed facing high inflation - fuelled by the energy price surge that resulted from Trump's war on Iran - and a labour market showing signs of weakness.



The US central bank has a dual mandate to keep inflation to its long-term target of two percent while also maintaining maximum employment.



US consumer inflation in April came in at 3.8 per cent, a three-year high, with American households battered by years of above-expected price increases since the pandemic.



At a Fed meeting last month, a majority of policymakers indicated that rate hikes may be necessary if inflation remains above the Fed's long-term target.



Warsh has argued that productivity gains from artificial intelligence-led innovation will allow the US economy to grow rapidly without adding to inflation.



The US unemployment rate has remained relatively stable around 4.3 per cent for the last year. But job growth - often used as a proxy for economic activity - has see-sawed between expansion and contraction from month to month.



That situation - high inflation and inconsistent job growth - has left the Fed in a potentially sticky situation of having to choose between its mandates.



"Kevin Warsh will not be able to deliver the rate cuts that the president wants," said David Wessel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.



"At some point, the president may grow impatient and will begin attacking Mr. Warsh as he did Jerome Powell."



Warsh takes over at "a time of disruption and rebalancing in the overall authority of the president," said Columbia Law professor Kathryn Judge, whose research focuses on central banking.



Potentially adding to Warsh's challenges will be the fact that Powell has chosen to remain on the board as a member - an unusual but not unprecedented move for an outgoing chair.



Powell cited threats to the Fed's independence as the reason for his decision.



On Friday, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said he hoped Powell would soon "step aside" so Warsh could "have complete and easy control of the Fed."