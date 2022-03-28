In Kharkiv, sandbags pile up to save Ukraine national poet's statue

KHARKIV: In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv - under daily Russian bombardment that has damaged or destroyed 1,000 buildings - work has begun to erect sand barricades to protect its statues.

The most symbolic of them all sits enthroned in the heart of the town centre in a vast park filled with century-old trees: Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine's national poet, who was the country's foremost nineteenth-century bard and one of the first to write in Ukrainian.

Since the country's independence in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union, not a single Ukrainian city has been without its own Shevchenko Avenue or Square. The country's largest university in Kyiv is named after him.

Workers with lifting equipment busy themselves around the imposing black cast-iron statue.

At 16m high, it is the biggest in Kharkiv since the statue of Lenin on a nearby esplanade was taken down in 1994.

"We must protect the city so that future generations know it as we have known it," says Petro, a 72-year-old retiree sporting a leather cap and gold teeth, who is taking part in the operation.

Put up in 1935, the statue of Shevchenko is a mixture of socialist realism and baroque Stalinism, with the central character surrounded by revolutionary soldiers at his feet.

It's an example of Ukrainian patriotism long suppressed by "brother" Russia during the Soviet era.

The sandstone plinth and the Stalinist fighters have now disappeared beneath sandbags that are already up to the poet's waist, obscuring his conquering gait, but not yet his fierce gaze and drooping moustache.

"It seems a bullet ricocheted off his head during World War II," says one of the council workers with a smirk.

"Back then, the city was devastated, but the centre was relatively well-preserved, not bombarded like now," says Volodymyr.