Robbery gang convicted of Kim Kardashian jewellery heist in Paris

PARIS: A French court on Friday (May 23) convicted a gang of robbers who stole US$10 million in jewellery from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel in 2016, although they will not return to jail and the verdicts were more lenient than requested by the prosecution.

Describing the heist as "the most terrifying experience of my life", Kardashian swiftly expressed her gratitude to the French authorities for pursuing "justice" in the case.

Nine men and one woman have been on trial since April, and prosecutors sought the toughest jail terms - 10 years - for the four men accused of carrying out the robbery.

Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, the ringleader, was handed the heaviest sentence of three years in prison plus five years suspended, but due to time served in jail, will not return to detention, like all the others convicted.

Two other suspects accused of handing information about the American superstar's whereabouts were acquitted. All the sentences were substantially lower than the terms demanded by the prosecution.

Kardashian, then 35, was robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in the French capital on the night of Oct 2-3, 2016.

She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up, with her mouth taped.

Kardashian said after the verdict she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice".

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," she said in a statement sent by her lawyers.

"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all," she added.