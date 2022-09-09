King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen

NATIONAL MOURNING

The government has declared a period of national mourning which would continue until the state funeral, and an online book of condolence was opened.

At the remote Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died on Thursday and where her family gathered, people also arrived to pay their respects.

"She was amazing. She was like everyone's granny. She always managed to capture the mood with her words," said Kay McClement, 55, who came with a friend to leave flowers at the castle.

Some shed tears as they laid flowers outside the black railings of Buckingham Palace, the queen's home in central London.

"I brought my young daughter here, because even though she won't remember it, we can tell her she was here as history was happening," said railway worker Liam Fitzjohn, 27. "She's all we ever knew, we will never have a queen like that again."

The government said that it expected large crowds to mass at royal residences and warned of possible delays on some public transport.

Elizabeth was head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Charles, who automatically succeeded her as king, said that her death was a moment of great sadness for himself and his family.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the 73-year-old said in a statement.

He will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday afternoon before later addressing the country.

There were gun salutes at London's Hyde Park and at the Tower of London, and the bells at Westminster Abbey and St Paul's as well as the Sebastopol Bell at Windsor Castle, captured during the 19th-century Crimean War, tolled.

Regular business in parliament was replaced with a special session for lawmakers to pay tribute to the queen. Parliament will also convene on Saturday, something it rarely does, to approve a message of condolence to the king.

"Since last night's shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of her late majesty, the queen," Truss told lawmakers, who held a minute's silence at the start of proceedings.

"Her late majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built," said Truss, who Elizabeth only appointed on Tuesday in her last public duty - the 15th prime minister of her long reign.

Bereft of its symbol of continuity and resilience, Britain begins its new era with a new king and new prime minister in a grave economic crisis and following years of political division.

Long-running industrial action sparked by surging inflation was cancelled during the period of mourning.

The BBC national broadcaster said that "as a mark of respect" it had called off its remaining Proms concerts - whose patriotic, flag-waving finale was due to take place on Saturday.

The Bank of England said that it would delay its monthly meeting to set interest rates by one week due to the queen's death.