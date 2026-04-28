King Charles arrives in US for trip overshadowed by Iran quarrel and shooting

The US trip concludes in Virginia where the King will meet those involved in conservation work, a nod to his half-century of environmental campaigning.



The government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hoping the visit will shore up the future of the two allies' "special relationship", which is at its lowest point since the Suez Crisis in 1956.



Britain's ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said the visit would underscore the shared history, sacrifice and common values between the two countries, adding that the approach would be a very British one: "Keep calm, carry on."



While Trump has eased his criticism of Britain in recent days over its response to the Iran war, an internal Pentagon email set out how the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for its lack of support, further straining ties.



One issue off the table during the visit is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Royal sources have said it was not possible for the royal couple to meet any victims of Epstein during the tour, as some have requested, to avoid impacting any potential criminal cases.



Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose reputation and royal standing have been destroyed over his links to the late USS sex offender is currently facing police inquiries over his connections. The former Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.