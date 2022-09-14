King Charles III to be joined by sons and other royals for solemn procession

LONDON: King Charles III will be joined by his two sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals for a solemn procession as the late Queen Elizabeth II is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (Sep 14) to lie in state at parliament.

After the queen's death last week at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of poignant ceremonies. It was then flown to London late on Tuesday.

It was brought to Buckingham Palace where the king and all the senior members of the Windsor royal family have gathered - the first time they have all been together since their matriarch died.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," said the late queen's daughter Princess Anne, 72, who flew down from Scotland alongside the coffin. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."