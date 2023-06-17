King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade

LONDON: Britain's King Charles III Charles inspected the troops at his inaugural birthday parade on horseback on Saturday (Jun 17), the first time the monarch has ridden at the event since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign's official birthday.

Charles was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, Charles' brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne.

Queen Camilla and William's wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales followed in a carriage.

The colourful display of regimental precision and pageantry is the first of 74-year-old Charles's reign.