King Charles invites Trump for unprecedented second UK state visit

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles on Thursday (Feb 27) to visit Britain, making the US President the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed Trump a letter from Charles during a press conference with reporters at the White House. Trump immediately accepted the invitation.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," Starmer told Trump as he handed him the letter.

"The answer is yes," Trump responded, telling Starmer that he would attend with first lady Melania Trump. "We look forward to being there and honouring the king, honouring the country."