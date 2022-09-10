King Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony

LONDON: King Charles will officially be proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday (Sep 10) in a ceremony followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday but an Accession Council made up of hundreds of politicians, bishops and senior civil servants will proclaim his succession on Saturday at a ceremony with officials in traditional heraldic clothing.

The proclamation will be accompanied by gun salutes and heralds who travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it will be read at the Royal Exchange.