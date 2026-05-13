King Charles lays out Starmer's agenda as PM fights for survival

LONDON: King Charles III outlined UK leader Keir Starmer's legislative plans during a pomp-filled ceremony on Wednesday (May 13), despite uncertainty over the prime minister's future as he faces calls to resign from his own party.

The monarch's address and its lavish traditions were meant to be a brief interlude from the open warfare within the ruling Labour party over whether the unpopular premier should step down following disastrous local polls.

But UK media reported just before the speech that allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting had said he was preparing to resign to mount a leadership challenge against Starmer.

Starmer had seen off an immediate threat on Tuesday despite four junior ministers resigning and the number of MPs urging him to quit passing 80, when no one broke ranks to trigger a leadership contest.

He met with Streeting on Wednesday at Downing Street before the King's Speech for talks billed as a "showdown" by British media. But they lasted less than 20 minutes, and Streeting left without commenting.

Streeting is popular on the right of Labour, but is disliked by MPs on the left who would prefer former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner or Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as leader. Both, however, have some obstacles to overcome before they would be able to run for the leadership.

Some 110 Labour MPs have signed a statement in support of the prime minister, saying now is not the time for a leadership contest -- highlighting the deep divisions that Starmer's team hope can keep him in power.

But he suffered a further blow on Wednesday when trade unions that support the party and have a say in its decision-making said a plan must be made to elect a new leader.

"It's clear that the prime minister will not lead Labour into the next election," not due until 2029, said TULO, which represents 11 unions.

Despite its name, the King's Speech is not written by the monarch but by the government, which uses it to detail the laws it proposes over the next 12 months.

In the introductory notes, Starmer vowed to move "with greater urgency" to make Britain "stronger and fairer".

His proposals, many of which have already been announced, include deepening Britain's relationship with the European Union and fully nationalising British Steel.