King Charles' visit to US to proceed after Washington shooting

LONDON: King Charles' state visit to the United States will go ahead as planned on Monday (Apr 27) despite a shooting at a White House dinner attended by President Donald Trump, Buckingham Palace said after discussions with US officials.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are due to arrive on Monday for a four-day state visit, but questions arose after a man opened fire on security personnel near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, prompting Secret Service agents to rush Trump from the venue.

"I think it's great; he'll be very safe," Trump said in an interview on CBS News' "60 Minutes." "The White House grounds are really safe."

Trump also said there was no indication from authorities that there were additional threats to himself or other officials.

US authorities believe the shooting likely targeted the president and administration officials, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Blanche also said he was confident Charles would be safe during this week's visit to the US.

The four-day trip - which is to include a private meeting with Trump and an address to Congress marking 250 years since US independence - is intended to reinforce the strained US-British relationship amid differences over the Iran war.