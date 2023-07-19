Kremlin accuses West of turning blind eye to Ukrainian 'terrorist attacks' against Russia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin accused the West of turning a blind eye to what it said were "terrorist attacks" committed by Ukraine inside Russia, noting on Wednesday (Jul 19) what it said was the silence this week over a deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The mother and father of a 14-year-old girl were killed on Monday and the girl left wounded as they tried to cross the bridge to start a family holiday in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow said Ukraine had used naval drones to attack the bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

Kyiv, which according to Ukrainian media reports was behind the attack but has not taken official responsibility, says Crimea is Ukrainian and that it intends to take it back by force as part of its drive to expel Russian troops from its territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow had not for the first time noted the failure of the West to condemn Ukraine for what he said was terrorism.