Kremlin calls Western security assurances for Ukraine a dangerous mistake

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Jul 12) that security assurances the West is planning to offer Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake that would impinge on Russia's own security and expose Europe to greater risks for years ahead.

G7 countries are expected on Wednesday to announce an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter future aggression, officials said.

The specific security assistance and assurances are expected to vary from country to country. President Joe Biden has spoken about using United States support for Israel as a possible model.

Russia, which is staunchly opposed to Ukraine ever joining NATO, says ensuring its own security in the face of what it casts as an ever-expanding Western military alliance and a hostile and increasingly militarised Kyiv, was one of the main reasons why it last year launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Kyiv says it needs all the help it can from the West to push back against what it casts as a brutal war of conquest.