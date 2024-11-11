Kremlin says reports that Trump and Putin spoke in recent days are 'pure fiction'

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday (Nov 11) denied reports that United States President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.

The Washington Post first reported that the call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said that Trump had told Putin that he should not escalate the Ukraine war. Reuters also reported on the call, citing an unidentified source.

"This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it's just false information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There was no conversation."

"This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications," Peskov said.

Asked if Putin had plans for any contacts with Trump, Peskov said: "There are no concrete plans yet."

The 2-and-a-half-year-old war in Ukraine is entering what some officials say could be its final - most dangerous - phase as Moscow's forces advance at their fastest pace since the early weeks of the conflict and the West ponders how the war will end.

Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but has given few details on how he would seek to end the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Putin congratulated Trump on Thursday, praised him for showing courage when a gunman tried to assassinate him, and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with the Republican president-elect.