Kremlin expects 'difficult negotiations' in Saudi Arabia over Ukraine

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Sunday (Mar 23) downplayed expectations of a rapid resolution to the Ukraine conflict, saying talks were just beginning and that "difficult negotiations" lay ahead.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are to hold separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia over the next 48 hours as President Donald Trump pushes for a rapid end to more than three years of fighting.

Despite both sides proposing different plans for temporary ceasefires, attacks have continued unabated. A Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three civilians overnight.

"We are only at the beginning of this path," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV on Sunday, ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia.

He said there were many outstanding "questions" and "nuances" over how a potential ceasefire might be implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and immediate 30-day pause, proposing instead to halt attacks only on energy facilities.

"There are difficult negotiations ahead," Peskov said in the interview, published on social media.

Originally scheduled to take place simultaneously in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the talks on a partial truce could now happen one after the other.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian and US delegations would meet Sunday, without giving further details on what appeared to be a change in format.