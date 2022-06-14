Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Kremlin pledges support after Donbas separatist leader calls for more Russian forces
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Kremlin pledges support after Donbas separatist leader calls for more Russian forces

Kremlin pledges support after Donbas separatist leader calls for more Russian forces
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Kremlin pledges support after Donbas separatist leader calls for more Russian forces
FILE PHOTO: Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
14 Jun 2022 06:58AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 06:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's main goal of its military operation in Ukraine is to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Kremlin said on Monday (Jun 13), after the leader of one of the separatist regions asked for additional forces from Moscow.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine, had said earlier on Monday that there has been increased fighting and shelling in the region.

"All necessary forces, including the allied ones, including the forces of the Russian Federation, will be involved in order to counter the enemy," Pushilin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia's RIA state news agency as saying, "In general, the protection of the republics is the main goal of the special military operation."

RIA agency reported earlier that several civilians, including a child, died in shelling on Monday.

Reuters was not able to independently Russia's claims about increased shelling in the Donetsk region and there was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the developments.

Donetsk and Luhansk are two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia says it is fighting to remove entirely from Kyiv's control.

Russia recognised the two regions as independent states on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine. Separatists seized control of large swathes of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us