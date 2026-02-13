Kremlin says Ukraine talks to take place 'next week'

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday (Feb 13) that a new round of talks with US and Ukrainian officials seeking to broker an end to the four-year war would take place next week.

Two previous rounds of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi have failed to lead to a breakthrough, with Moscow and Kyiv remaining far apart on the key issue of territory.

"There is an agreement that it will indeed take place next week. We will inform you about the venue and dates," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, when asked about whether a new meeting had been planned.

US President Donald Trump is pushing to end the conflict, unleashed when Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

Moscow has stuck to its demands for sweeping territorial and political concessions from Ukraine - rejected by Kyiv as tantamount to capitulation.