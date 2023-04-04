Logo
World

Kremlin warns of 'countermeasures' over Finland's NATO membership
Kremlin warns of 'countermeasures' over Finland's NATO membership

NATO flag, centre, and Finland flags flutter over the building of Ministry of Internal Affairs in Helsinki, Finland, Apr 4, 2023. (Photo: AP/Sergei Grits)

04 Apr 2023 06:57PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 07:11PM)
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday (Apr 4) branded Finland's NATO membership an "assault on our security" and said it would take countermeasures.

"The Kremlin believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The expansion of NATO is an assault on our security and Russia's national interests," he added.

"And this forces us to take countermeasures ... in tactical and strategic terms."

He did not provide further details.

Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's assault on Ukraine, which doubles the US-led alliance's border with Russia.

The start last year of the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine upended Europe's security landscape and prompted Finland - and its neighbour Sweden - to drop decades of military non-alignment.

Source: AFP/fh

