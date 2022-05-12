Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is definite threat to Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is definite threat to Russia

Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is definite threat to Russia

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

12 May 2022 06:23PM (Updated: 12 May 2022 06:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The Kremlin said on Thursday (May 12) that Finland's move to join NATO was "definitely" a threat to Russia and that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the steps taken by Finland to join NATO were a cause for regret and a reason to impose a symmetrical response.

Finland's president and prime minister said earlier on Thursday their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay".

Asked whether this presented a threat to Russia, Peskov said: "Definitely. NATO expansion does not make our continent more stable and secure."

He said Finland had joined "unfriendly steps" against Russia.

Asked what form Russia's response would take, he replied: "Everything will depend on how this ... process of NATO expansion plays out, the extent to which military infrastructure moves closer to our borders."

Before Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Finland had since World War II maintained a policy of neutrality regarding Russia, with which it shares a 1,300km border.

The country is now likely to join NATO this year, alongside its neighbour Sweden, another traditionally neutral power that had refrained from joining the US-led alliance.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Finland NATO Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us