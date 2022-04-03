Kremlin says 'impossible' to fully isolate Russia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Sunday (Apr 3) it is not possible to completely isolate Russia as the West continues piling sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

"There can be no complete vacuum or isolation of Russia, it is technologically impossible in the modern world," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV.

The world is "much larger than Europe", he said, adding: "Sooner or later we will have to build a dialogue, whether some overseas want it or not."

Western capitals slapped Russia with unprecedented economic sanctions after Moscow moved troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

There are also travel bans and asset freezes on a number of government figures, including President Vladimir Putin.