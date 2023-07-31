Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday (Jul 31) it needed to find out the purpose of upcoming talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to the talks. The paper said Kyiv and Western countries hoped that the talks, which would exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favouring Ukraine.

Asked about the WSJ report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, Russia will follow this meeting. We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation."

However, Peskov also restated Moscow's position that it currently saw no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.