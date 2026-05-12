Kremlin says no 'specifics' on ending Ukraine war despite Putin's words

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday (May 12) there was no concrete plan to end the Ukraine war, days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin had suggested Europe's worst conflict since WWII could be winding down.

Moscow and Kyiv resumed attacks overnight after the end of a three-day ceasefire initiated by US President Donald Trump, which each side accused the other of violating.

After slamming NATO and wishing his forces a swift advance, Putin at the weekend said, without elaborating, that he believed the war was "heading to an end".

His words spurred confusion, with talks to end Moscow's offensive so far leading nowhere and Putin showing no sign of backing down over his maximalist demands in Ukraine.

The Kremlin clarified there were "no specifics" about Putin's statement.

"The president said that Russia remains open to contact and that work has been done in a trilateral format," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The accumulated groundwork in terms of the peace process allows us to say that the end is drawing near ... But in this context, it is not possible at the moment to speak about any specifics," Peskov said.

Putin would only agree to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside of Russia if it was to sign a final peace deal, Peskov added.

The Russian leader made the remarks after a scaled back Victory Day in Moscow - where nerves were high over the risk of a Ukrainian drone attack - and as Russians increasingly show signs of war fatigue, hitting Putin's domestic approval ratings.