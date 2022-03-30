Logo
Kremlin says nothing 'promising' from Russia-Ukraine talks
Kremlin says nothing 'promising' from Russia-Ukraine talks
There has been hope that peace talks could bring an end to the month-long conflict in Ukraine. (Photo: AFP/Sergey Bobok)
30 Mar 2022 06:49PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 06:49PM)
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday (Mar 30) played down hopes of a breakthrough following peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul a day earlier.

"We cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is a lot of work to be done," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow considered it "positive" that Kyiv had started outlining its demands in writing.

"We carefully avoid making statements on the matters" that are discussed at the talks because "we believe that negotiations should take place in silence", he added.

Following talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that Moscow's main negotiator described as "meaningful", Russia said it would be significantly reducing its military activity near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv.

However on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces bombarded the northern city of Chernihiv despite Moscow's earlier claims.

Source: AFP/vc

