Kremlin says outlook for Black Sea grain deal is 'not so great'

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday (Apr 12) said the outlook for the landmark UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal was not great as promises to remove obstacles to Russian exports of agricultural and fertiliser exports had not been fulfilled.

The grain deal is an attempt to ease a food crisis that predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has been made worse by the most deadly war in Europe since World War Two.

The agreement, due to expire next month in its current form, was first signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in July last year and twice extended. On paper, it allows for the export of food and fertiliser, including ammonia, from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

While the West has not placed sanctions on Russia's food and fertiliser exports, Moscow says they are compromised by obstacles - such as insurance and payment hindrances - that it says must be removed for the deal to work properly.