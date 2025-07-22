Kremlin warns of long road ahead for Ukraine peace talks as Kyiv hit by massive strikes

KYIV: Russia on Monday (July 21) said a peace agreement with Ukraine remained distant, with the two sides holding “diametrically opposed” positions, even as Moscow launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed new talks over the weekend, “a lot of diplomatic work lies ahead.”

“We now need to exchange views and hold negotiations on these two drafts, which are currently diametrically opposed,” Peskov said. “A date is being discussed, but nothing is final yet.”

Ukraine and Russia last held direct talks more than a month ago in Istanbul, following pressure from US President Donald Trump to negotiate after his return to the White House in January. Those meetings yielded only prisoner exchanges, with momentum toward a ceasefire stalling since.

DRONE STRIKES AND DEMANDS

As diplomatic efforts floundered, Russia fired a wave of 450 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight, including at least six strikes on the capital. Ukraine’s air force said the barrage included hypersonic missiles and was among the largest to date.

Two people were killed, and dozens of buildings were damaged in Kyiv, including a supermarket, residential blocks, and a nursery. A metro station used as a civilian shelter was also hit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said during a surprise visit to the capital.

“The shelters themselves are no longer entirely safe,” Barrot said while inspecting the damage.

Zelensky called the attack “an assault on humanity,” and said the strikes demonstrated that Moscow was not serious about ending the war.