Russian missile strike on Zelenskyy's hometown kills three

KYIV: A Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown overnight killed three people and injured 31 with about half of them in serious condition, authorities said on Thursday (Mar 6).

Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.

"Three people died in Kryvyi Rih due to the night missile attack ... Sincere condolences to the relatives," said Sergiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"There are 31 injured ... 14 are in serious condition."

In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution and 12 shops were damaged, authorities said.

Officials later said a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.

Kryvyi Rih lies about 70km northwest of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.