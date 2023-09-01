Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Kyiv mayor says city plans to build up fortifications
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Kyiv mayor says city plans to build up fortifications

Kyiv mayor says city plans to build up fortifications
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visits the site where an apartment building was damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jun 24, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)
Kyiv mayor says city plans to build up fortifications
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko attends an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec 7, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)
01 Sep 2023 05:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Ukrainian capital plans to build up more fortifications because the risk of Russian attack remains, Kyiv authorities said on Thursday (Aug 31).

Russian forces tried to take the capital in the first phase of their full-scale invasion launched in February 2022, but retreated after facing fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv would allocate 800 million hryvnias (US$21.74 million) to build fortifications and for other urgent military needs.

"Kyiv is and will be the number one priority target for the enemy," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces hold swathes of the east and south of the country, and there is no immediate sign for now that they plan another assault on the Ukrainian capital.

But Kyiv is regularly targeted by missile and drone attacks. The latest one killed two people on Wednesday.

Klitschko also said he would make a separate amendment for consideration in the city's budget to allocate 300 million hryvnias for the needs of Ukraine's armed forces.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.